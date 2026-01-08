Alaska Airlines Places Largest Aircraft Order in Company History

Alaska Airlines announced its largest ever aircraft order Wednesday, inking a deal for 105 Boeing 737-10s, along with five 787 widebody jets. The new agreement also includes options for 35 additional 737-10s. According to the company, the deal exercises “all previous 787 options held with Boeing.”

The airline said the order secured key production slots for the company while supporting its domestic and international growth strategy. Deliveries are expected to take place through 2035.

The Seattle-based carrier said the 737-10s will serve high-density routes and replace aging narrowbody aircraft, while the 787s will support long-haul international service. Alaska currently operates a fleet of more than 400 aircraft and expects that number to exceed 550 by 2035. The airline already has five 787s in service, and the additional widebodies are intended to support expansion into Europe and Asia from Seattle.

“This fleet investment builds on the strong foundation Alaska has created to support steady, scalable and sustained growth,” Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci said in a statement.

Boeing said the order brings Alaska’s total 737 MAX backlog to 174 aircraft and marks 60 years of partnership between the two companies. The announcement comes as Boeing continues efforts to stabilize its 737 MAX program following manufacturing and quality issues that led to increased regulatory oversight.

“This is a historic airplane order underwritten by Alaska Airlines’ record of strong performance and strategic expansion,” said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “All of us at Boeing are proud of Alaska’s success and are honored they have placed their trust in our people and our 737 and 787 airplanes to help grow their airline.”