Aviation News

FAA Explores New Interference Detection System

Agency seeks technology to identify and locate radio interference across the National Airspace System.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Explores New Aviation Interference Detection System
[Credit: K-FK | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA is soliciting industry input for technology capable of detecting and locating radio frequency interference across the entire National Airspace System, encompassing airport, terminal, en route, and oceanic environments.
  • The proposed system would utilize geographically distributed sensors to monitor aviation frequencies, transmitting data to a centralized system for aggregation, analysis, and visualization.
  • This initiative addresses growing concerns about interference affecting aviation communications and navigation, specifically aiming to fill continuous monitoring gaps identified in a recent GAO report.
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The FAA is seeking industry input on technology capable of detecting and locating radio frequency interference across the National Airspace System. According to an FAA notice, the agency will meet with potential vendors Oct. 13-15 to explore systems that could monitor aviation frequencies across airport, terminal and en route environments. The proposed capability would cover domestic and oceanic operations, including ground-based and airborne systems.

Nationwide Monitoring

The FAA is interested in technology that could use geographically distributed sensors to detect interference and transmit information to a centralized system for analysis. The agency is evaluating technologies at various stages of development and considering whether to purchase the proposed capability as a service.

“Solutions should be capable of supporting scalable deployment across distributed sensor networks while providing centralized data aggregation, analysis, and visualization,” the FAA said in its announcement.

Addressing Detection Gaps

The initiative comes as concerns have grown over interference affecting aviation communications and navigation. Although the FAA began seeking industry input before the release of a recent GAO report, the proposed system addresses several of the monitoring gaps identified by federal investigators. The GAO found that the agency lacked continuous monitoring capabilities for certain spectrum-related threats and generally relied on investigating incidents after they were reported.

The event to come in October will include technical presentations and discussions over potential approaches to acquisition. Portions of the event will be classified, and selected vendors may participate in individual meetings. The FAA has not announced a deployment schedule, and the notice does not specify exactly who the proposed system would provide alerts to.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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