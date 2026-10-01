Aviation News Aviation Law

Duffy Calls for Faster Aircraft Certification

Transportation secretary cites lengthy approval timelines and international competition.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Duffy Calls for Faster Aircraft Certification
[Credit: Gunnar E Eide | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has called for faster aircraft certification to prevent the U.S. from falling behind competitors like China, emphasizing the need to encourage aviation innovation and investment while maintaining safety.
  • The FAA has proposed modernizing certification standards for transport-category aircraft and propulsion systems, aiming to reduce costs and administrative delays by incorporating frequently granted exemptions and aligning with European requirements.
  • This push for reform comes amid significant, multi-year certification delays for major aircraft programs, such as Boeing's 737 MAX 7 and 777X, and is supported by FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.
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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called for faster aircraft certification on Wednesday, citing concerns that lengthy approval processes could discourage aviation innovation and investment. Speaking at a Washington event, Duffy said the United States risks falling behind China unless regulators find ways to shorten certification timelines while maintaining safety standards.

“We need to make sure we have safe aviation, but can we move faster?” Duffy said, according to Reuters. He also questioned whether lengthy certification processes were discouraging manufacturers from developing new aircraft.

FAA Targets Certification Delays

The remarks come after an FAA proposal in June to modernize certification standards for transport-category aircraft and propulsion systems. The proposed changes would incorporate frequently granted exemptions, special conditions and equivalent-level-of-safety findings into existing regulations.

The FAA expects the revisions to reduce certification costs and administrative delays while maintaining or improving safety. The changes would also be intended to bring certain U.S. standards closer to European requirements, as outlined in the agency’s earlier Part 25 updates proposal.

Certification Timelines Under Scrutiny

This reform push comes as several major aircraft programs have faced extended certification delays. Boeing’s 737 MAX 7 received FAA certification in August after a process lasting more than eight years, while the manufacturer’s 777X program remains more than five years behind its original schedule. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford has also expressed support for certification reform and previously disclosed that the agency was working with industry on projects to streamline the process.

The June proposal specifically addresses transport-category aircraft and propulsion systems. It does not directly revise certification requirements for smaller Part 23 general aviation aircraft. Separately, lawmakers have advanced legislation addressing certification timelines for advanced air mobility aircraft. The FAA’s transport-category proposal completed its extended public comment period Sept. 24, and the agency has not announced a date for a final rule.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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