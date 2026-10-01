Two Killed in Catalina Medical Helicopter Accident

A medical helicopter operated by REACH Air Medical Services was involved in an accident shortly after departing California’s Catalina Island Wednesday evening, killing two people and injuring two others. A fifth occupant remained missing Thursday morning as rescue crews continued searching the waters near Avalon, according to the Associated Press.

Search and Rescue Operations

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of the accident shortly before 8 p.m. and dispatched emergency personnel to the area. Rescuers recovered four people from the water. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were transported to mainland hospitals in stable condition. The Coast Guard, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Avalon Fire Department also participated in the response.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn confirmed the accident occurred in a social media post on Wednesday evening. Hahn said several agencies were conducting search and rescue operations and expressed concern for those aboard the helicopter.

NTSB Investigation

The NTSB said the helicopter is a Eurocopter EC135 P2 and said it is investigating the accident. Authorities reported that the aircraft was submerged in approximately 240 feet of water off the island.

“We are aware of an incident involving a REACH Air Medical Services helicopter,” a company spokesperson told KABC. “At this time, we are gathering information and coordinating with emergency responders and authorities. We are unable to provide additional details at this stage and will share more information when it becomes available. Our immediate concern is for the well-being of those involved.”

In October 2025, another REACH helicopter was involved in a separate helicopter accident on a Sacramento freeway. All three crew members sustained critical injuries in that accident.