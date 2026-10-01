Aviation News

Epic E1000 AX Autoland Earns FAA Certification

The emergency landing system features multiple activation buttons throughout the aircraft's cabin.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Epic E1000 AX Autoland Earns FAA Certification
[Credit: Epic Aircraft]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Epic Aircraft's E1000 AX single-engine turboprop has received FAA certification for Garmin Emergency Autoland.
  • The system can be activated by passengers using multiple in-cabin buttons or automatically if pilot incapacitation is detected.
  • Once engaged, Autoland autonomously selects a suitable airport, navigates, communicates with ATC, lands the aircraft, and shuts down the engine.
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Epic Aircraft announced Wednesday that the FAA has certified Garmin Emergency Autoland for its E1000 AX single-engine turboprop, clearing the system for installation on the aircraft. The approval follows the introduction of the E1000 AX in 2025, which added more than 25 upgrades, including Garmin Autothrottle and provisions for Autoland.

Multiple Activation Points

According to Epic’s announcement, the E1000 AX features multiple Autoland activation buttons throughout the cabin, allowing passengers to initiate an emergency landing if the pilot becomes incapacitated. The system can also activate automatically if it determines the pilot is unable to fly.

“Only the E1000 AX offers multiple Autoland button locations throughout the cabin, placing this potentially lifesaving technology within easy reach of passengers, providing them great peace of mind,” said Doug King, CEO of Epic Aircraft.

Automated Emergency Landing

Once activated, Autoland evaluates available airports based on runway length, distance, terrain, weather and remaining fuel. It then selects a suitable runway, navigates to the airport and communicates its intentions to passengers and air traffic control. The system manages the approach and landing before bringing the aircraft to a stop and shutting down the engine.

Autoland is integrated into the aircraft’s Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite and operates alongside Garmin Autothrottle, which manages engine power and provides overspeed and underspeed protection. Garmin’s emergency landing technology has also received approval for several other aircraft, including the Piper M600/SLS, Daher TBM and Pilatus PC-12 PRO.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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