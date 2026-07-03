FAA Proposes New Inspection Rating For Mechanics

The FAA has proposed replacing the inspection authorization currently held by some A&P mechanics with a new inspection rating on the mechanic certificate, according to a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking published July 1 in the Federal Register.

Renewal Requirement Would Be Removed

Under the proposal, the new inspection rating would carry the same privileges and limitations now held under the inspection authorization, including approval for return to service after major repairs or major alterations and conducting annual or progressive inspections. The change would remove the current expiration date and the requirement for IA holders to renew in March of every odd-numbered year.

The FAA said mechanics would instead have to meet recent experience requirements during the previous 12 calendar months to exercise the privileges of the rating. Current IA holders would have up to 24 months after the effective date of a final rule to obtain a replacement mechanic certificate showing the inspection rating.

Recent Experience Records Required

Mechanics holding the new rating would be required to keep records showing recent experience for the previous 24 calendar months. The FAA proposal would also create a process for mechanics who fall out of recent experience to reestablish inspection privileges by completing eight hours of acceptable training or passing an oral test given by an FAA aviation safety inspector.

The FAA estimates the proposal would save mechanics who hold IAs $1.01 million over 10 years and save the agency $4.44 million over the same period. The NPRM lists a one-time cost of about $220,000 for mechanics to request replacement certificates and for the FAA to process and issue them. Comments on the proposal are due by Aug. 31.