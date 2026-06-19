Aviation News

FAA SMART Airspace Tool Could Demo In September

The AI-supported platform is intended to help traffic managers find congestion earlier in the planning process.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA SMART Airspace Tool Could Launch In September
[Credit: Andy Dean Photography | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA's AI-powered SMART (Strategic Management of Airspace Routing Trajectories) platform is scheduled for its first operational demonstration in September, initially focusing on en route airspace at 24,000 feet and above.
  • SMART uses artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and traffic data to improve trajectory predictions and provide air traffic managers with early notice of potential schedule and routing conflicts.
  • The system is designed for strategic air traffic management, aiming to address airspace conflicts before flights depart, while human controllers remain responsible for direct aircraft separation.
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The FAA’s Strategic Management of Airspace Routing Trajectories platform, known as SMART, could begin its first operational demonstration in September, according to a FLYING report. Steve Fulton, an FAA senior certification adviser and technical pilot, said this week at the FAA/European Union Aviation Safety Agency annual safety conference that the first deployment will focus on en route airspace at 24,000 feet and above.

The system is designed to use artificial intelligence, cloud computing and traffic data to improve trajectory predictions and give traffic managers earlier notice of schedule and routing conflicts across the National Airspace System.

“Humans will separate airplanes,” Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, said in April. “Humans will be responsible for human lives. What we haven’t had is a system that helps us manage the national airspace system before the day even begins.”

At the Transportation Department’s Modern Skies Summit in April, officials described SMART and related software as part of a broader move toward more strategic traffic management. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford later told a Senate aviation subcommittee that the agency wants to treat the National Airspace System as a single system and address conflicting flight plans and scheduling practices before aircraft leave the ground.

The SMART effort is being pursued alongside air traffic control modernization work funded through $12.5 billion previously approved by Congress. The Transportation Department has said that work includes replacing copper wiring, converting radio sites, installing surface awareness systems and moving towers to electronic flight strips. Officials have said additional funding will be needed for the software side of the modernization program, and Duffy has said more funding will be needed to complete the broader air traffic control upgrade.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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