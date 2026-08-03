Aviation News Aircraft

First UK-Built Islander in Nearly 60 Years Rolls Out

The BN2B-26 will undergo ground testing before delivery to the Falkland Islands Government Air Service.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
First UK-Built Islander in Nearly 60 Years Rolls Out
The now-completed aircraft during earlier phases of manufacturing. [Credit: Britten-Norman]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Britten-Norman has rolled out the first Islander aircraft fully manufactured in the U.K. in almost 60 years from its Bembridge facility, marking the return of complete production after more than five decades in Romania.
  • The initial U.K.-built aircraft, designated 2317, is currently undergoing preparations for ground testing and is slated for delivery to the Falkland Islands Government Air Service.
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Britten-Norman has rolled out the first Islander fully manufactured in the U.K. in almost 60 years. According to local reports, aircraft 2317 emerged from the company’s production facility in Bembridge on the Isle of Wight on Friday.

Production Returns to Bembridge

The aircraft has received its engines, propellers, cowlings, electrical systems, brakes and flight controls. Electrical power has also been applied, and Britten-Norman is preparing the aircraft for ground testing.

Britten-Norman said in 2023 that it was returning complete Islander production to the U.K. after more than five decades of airframe manufacturing in Romania. The company has added manufacturing equipment at Bembridge and increased its workforce as part of the transition.

Bound for the Falkland Islands

Aircraft 2317 will be delivered to the Falkland Islands Government Air Service. The air service currently operates five Britten-Norman Islanders. According to government records released in January, the new aircraft experienced delivery delays as the territory reviewed its longer-term fleet replacement plans.

The twin-engine Islander first flew in 1965 and is designed for passenger, cargo and utility operations from short airstrips. Britten-Norman says more than 1,250 have been produced for customers in over 100 countries. A second aircraft is advancing through the Bembridge production line, and parts for additional airframes are already being manufactured.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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