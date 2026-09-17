Aviation News

Falcon Field Hangars Reserved in a Week

All 33 Phase 1 units at the Georgia airport were spoken for shortly after marketing began.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Falcon Field Hangars Reserved in a Week
[Credit: George Rudy | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • All 33 hangars in the first phase of a new private development at Atlanta Regional Airport–Falcon Field were verbally reserved within about a week of being offered.
  • Buyers will own the hangar structures and lease the underlying airport property for 40 years, with formal reservation agreements and refundable deposits being finalized.
  • The rapid demand at Falcon Field reflects a significant statewide need for hangar space across Georgia, prompting plans for a second phase of 33 to 35 additional units.
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All 33 hangars planned for the first phase of a privately developed project at Atlanta Regional Airport–Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Georgia, were verbally reserved within about a week of being offered. According to The Citizen, marketing began Aug. 25 for the project on airport-owned property.

Demand Surfaces Quickly

“Reserved does not mean a contract has been signed and money is in hand,” Airport Director Hope Macaluso told The Citizen. “So that is the next step.”

Formal reservation agreements are being finalized, and prospective owners will be required to make refundable deposits to hold their units.

Phase 1 includes 33 T-hangars and box hangars. Some T-hangars are priced at up to $222,074, while box hangars reach $359,500. Buyers will own the hangar structures and lease the underlying airport property for 40 years. Developers are also planning a second phase of roughly 33 to 35 additional units.

More Hangars Planned

“Honestly, statewide across the state of Georgia, there is a huge need for hangar space,” Macaluso told The Citizen.

She said a Georgia Department of Transportation aviation study has documented demand across the state. Falcon Field currently owns 24 T-hangar units, while most other hangars at the airport are privately owned on leased airport land.

Before the new hangars can open, the development will require a taxiway connection to the airport. Hangar and taxiway construction are expected to proceed at about the same time. The project is part of development on more than 34 acres recently placed under airport ownership, which also includes additional facilities for U.S. Aviation Academy.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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