Falcon Field Hangars Reserved in a Week

All 33 hangars planned for the first phase of a privately developed project at Atlanta Regional Airport–Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Georgia, were verbally reserved within about a week of being offered. According to The Citizen, marketing began Aug. 25 for the project on airport-owned property.

Demand Surfaces Quickly

“Reserved does not mean a contract has been signed and money is in hand,” Airport Director Hope Macaluso told The Citizen. “So that is the next step.”

Formal reservation agreements are being finalized, and prospective owners will be required to make refundable deposits to hold their units.

Phase 1 includes 33 T-hangars and box hangars. Some T-hangars are priced at up to $222,074, while box hangars reach $359,500. Buyers will own the hangar structures and lease the underlying airport property for 40 years. Developers are also planning a second phase of roughly 33 to 35 additional units.

More Hangars Planned

“Honestly, statewide across the state of Georgia, there is a huge need for hangar space,” Macaluso told The Citizen.

She said a Georgia Department of Transportation aviation study has documented demand across the state. Falcon Field currently owns 24 T-hangar units, while most other hangars at the airport are privately owned on leased airport land.

Before the new hangars can open, the development will require a taxiway connection to the airport. Hangar and taxiway construction are expected to proceed at about the same time. The project is part of development on more than 34 acres recently placed under airport ownership, which also includes additional facilities for U.S. Aviation Academy.