Aviation News Military Aviation

F-35 Continues to Face Major Delays

Watchdog cites billions in overruns and years of delays in upgrade effort.

Matt Ryan
Lockheed Martin F-35 takes off
An F-35A Lightning II in flight [Credit: Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong/U.S. Air Force)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The F-35 program's Block 4 upgrade is over budget by more than $6 billion and at least five years behind schedule, largely due to delays in Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3).
  • Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney consistently missed production goals in 2024, delivering aircraft and engines significantly late.
  • Persistent technical problems, some dating back over a decade, continue to plague F-35 production, impacting combat readiness.
  • The GAO recommends several changes to the program, including adjusting production orders, revising incentive structures, and improving digital modeling, to address cost overruns and delays.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report says the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program continues to face major delays and cost growth. The Pentagon’s Block 4 upgrade—meant to add weapons, radar improvements, and electronic warfare systems—is now more than $6 billion over budget and at least five years behind schedule. At the core of Block 4 is Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3), a suite of new computers and software that has slipped to 2026, three years behind schedule.

Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney also fell short on production goals. In 2024, Lockheed delivered 110 aircraft, all late by an average of 238 days. Pratt & Whitney delivered 123 engines, also all late. To cope, the Pentagon has accepted jets with TR-3 hardware installed but without combat-ready software, assigning them to training. The GAO also found that every batch of aircraft delivered since 2018 has included long-standing technical problems, some first identified more than a decade ago and still unresolved.

The GAO issued six recommendations, including cutting orders to match realistic capacity, revising incentive fee structures that unintentionally reward late deliveries, and expanding use of digital modeling tools. The Defense Department agreed with most of the recommendations but pushed back on two. It said creating a single database to track unresolved technical problems would require further study, and argued that using “minimum viable product” practices was not always practical for complex engine upgrades. GAO said without stronger changes, the F-35 program risks continuing to deliver fewer combat-ready aircraft than planned while costs keep climbing.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE