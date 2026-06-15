Cape Air Aircraft Involved In Runway Excursion

A Cape Air aircraft arriving from Boston was involved in a runway excursion Monday morning at Provincetown Municipal Airport, according to a statement from the Town of Provincetown. The aircraft came to rest beyond the runway area after landing at about 8:12 a.m. The town said the aircraft was carrying three people, including two pilots and one passenger. No serious injuries were reported, although one person was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

“The cause of the incident remains under investigation,” the Town of Provincetown said in a statement. “The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Massachusetts State Police have been notified and are expected to assist with the investigation.”

The town’s statement said smoke was observed coming from the aircraft after the excursion, although no fire was reported.

ADS-B data for a flight believed to be associated with the incident lists Cape Air Flight 2111 as operating from Boston Logan International Airport to Provincetown Municipal Airport on Monday morning. The aircraft, N499CA, is a Cessna 402.

Provincetown Municipal Airport was closed after the incident while emergency crews and investigators worked at the scene, according to the town.