Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

Cape Air Aircraft Involved In Runway Excursion

One person was transported for evaluation following the Monday morning landing incident.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Cape Air Aircraft Involved In Runway Excursion
[Credit: Tango India / Wikimedia Commons]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A Cape Air aircraft arriving from Boston experienced a runway excursion at Provincetown Municipal Airport on Monday morning.
  • The incident involved three people (two pilots, one passenger); no serious injuries were reported, though one person was transported for evaluation.
  • The Provincetown Municipal Airport was closed following the incident, which is currently under investigation by the NTSB, FAA, and Massachusetts State Police.
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A Cape Air aircraft arriving from Boston was involved in a runway excursion Monday morning at Provincetown Municipal Airport, according to a statement from the Town of Provincetown. The aircraft came to rest beyond the runway area after landing at about 8:12 a.m. The town said the aircraft was carrying three people, including two pilots and one passenger. No serious injuries were reported, although one person was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

“The cause of the incident remains under investigation,” the Town of Provincetown said in a statement. “The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Massachusetts State Police have been notified and are expected to assist with the investigation.”

The town’s statement said smoke was observed coming from the aircraft after the excursion, although no fire was reported.

ADS-B data for a flight believed to be associated with the incident lists Cape Air Flight 2111 as operating from Boston Logan International Airport to Provincetown Municipal Airport on Monday morning. The aircraft, N499CA, is a Cessna 402.

Provincetown Municipal Airport was closed after the incident while emergency crews and investigators worked at the scene, according to the town.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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