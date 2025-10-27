Growth Ahead For Aircraft Propeller System Market

Allied Market Research projects that the next decade will see growth of nearly double its current numbers in the global aircraft propeller system market. The company’s research indicates potential for the market to grow from $397 million in 2024 to $781.3 million by 2034.

The firm said rising air travel demand, advances in electric and hybrid aircraft technology, and a surge in new aircraft orders from developing countries will fuel the market growth. Allied’s report forecasts a 7.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2034 as manufacturers and operators pursue improved fuel efficiency and sustainability.

Fixed pitch propellers are expected to continue enjoying the largest share of the market, given their overall simplicity, affordability, and wide use in light aircraft, unmanned systems and electric platforms. Allied Market Research also notes that the civil aviation segment will continue to dominate, with regional turboprops offering lower operational costs and reduced emissions compared to jets, particularly in use in global markets.

The study also notes growth in the conventional engine segment, citing improvements in electronically controlled and variable-pitch systems that have led to better performance with lower noise.

North America led the market in 2024, which the report said was supported in part by military spending and the mentioned the role played by the presence of major aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Textron Aviation. The report also points to expanding modernization programs in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, as well as increasing geopolitical and NATO-related commitments driving aircraft upgrades.

Key market participants include General Electric, Hartzell Propeller, MT-Propeller, Dowty Propellers, Collins Aerospace, and McCauley Propeller Systems. According to Allied Market Research, ongoing collaborations and product developments across these companies are expected to accelerate the industry’s shift toward more efficient and sustainable propulsion systems.