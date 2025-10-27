Aviation News

Growth Ahead For Aircraft Propeller System Market

Industry growth driven by new aircraft demand, hybrid technology, and modernization efforts.

Matt Ryan
Global Propeller Market
[Credit: Pilatus Aircraft]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The global aircraft propeller system market is projected to nearly double from $397 million in 2024 to $781.3 million by 2034, achieving a 7.1% compound annual growth rate.
  • Market growth will be fueled by rising air travel demand, advances in electric and hybrid aircraft technology, increased new aircraft orders from developing countries, and a focus on fuel efficiency and sustainability.
  • Fixed-pitch propellers and the civil aviation segment, particularly regional turboprops, are expected to maintain market dominance, with North America leading due to military spending and the presence of major manufacturers.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Allied Market Research projects that the next decade will see growth of nearly double its current numbers in the global aircraft propeller system market. The company’s research indicates potential for the market to grow from $397 million in 2024 to $781.3 million by 2034.  

The firm said rising air travel demand, advances in electric and hybrid aircraft technology, and a surge in new aircraft orders from developing countries will fuel the market growth. Allied’s report forecasts a 7.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2034 as manufacturers and operators pursue improved fuel efficiency and sustainability.

Fixed pitch propellers are expected to continue enjoying the largest share of the market, given their overall simplicity, affordability, and wide use in light aircraft, unmanned systems and electric platforms. Allied Market Research also notes that the civil aviation segment will continue to dominate, with regional turboprops offering lower operational costs and reduced emissions compared to jets, particularly in use in global markets.

The study also notes growth in the conventional engine segment, citing improvements in electronically controlled and variable-pitch systems that have led to better performance with lower noise.

North America led the market in 2024, which the report said was supported in part by military spending and the mentioned the role played by the presence of major aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Textron Aviation. The report also points to expanding modernization programs in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, as well as increasing geopolitical and NATO-related commitments driving aircraft upgrades.

Key market participants include General Electric, Hartzell Propeller, MT-Propeller, Dowty Propellers, Collins Aerospace, and McCauley Propeller Systems. According to Allied Market Research, ongoing collaborations and product developments across these companies are expected to accelerate the industry’s shift toward more efficient and sustainable propulsion systems.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE