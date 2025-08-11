Hartzell Polaris Carbon Fiber Propeller Now a Factory Option on Diamond DA40 NG

Hartzell Propeller announced on Monday that its three-blade Polaris carbon fiber propeller has received European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification for use on Diamond DA40 NG aircraft. The propeller is now available as a factory-installed option on new DA40 NG models, according to the company’s news release.

The 74-inch diameter propeller, designed for the Austro Engine E4-A, offers smoother operation, improved climb rates, and a reported 2- to 3-knot increase in cruise speed over the standard wood-core propeller. Hartzell said the Polaris also delivers a quieter 74.1 dB(A) noise signature and enhanced durability through its structural carbon fiber composite construction.

“It’s an ideal upgrade for operators seeking advanced technology, enhanced performance, and long-term durability,” said Jon Stoy, Hartzell vice president of sales and marketing.

The Polaris features a Bantam aluminum hub and comes with a 2,400-hour or six-year Time Between Overhaul (TBO) and warranty coverage through its first overhaul cycle. The Top Prop performance conversion kit includes the propeller, a composite spinner in white or metallic silver and supplemental type certificate documentation. The kit is available for DA40 NG aircraft equipped with either MÄM 40-434 cowling redesign or OÄM 40-310 exhaust system with muffler.