Hartzell Polaris Carbon Fiber Propeller Now a Factory Option on Diamond DA40 NG

EASA certification adds performance boost, reduced noise profile.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: Hartzell]
Key Takeaways:

  • Hartzell Propeller's three-blade Polaris carbon fiber propeller received EASA certification for the Diamond DA40 NG aircraft.
  • The propeller offers improved performance (increased cruise speed, better climb rates, quieter operation) and enhanced durability compared to the standard propeller.
  • It's available as a factory-installed option on new DA40 NGs and as an upgrade kit for existing aircraft.
  • The propeller boasts a 2,400-hour/six-year TBO and comes with a comprehensive warranty.
Hartzell Propeller announced on Monday that its three-blade Polaris carbon fiber propeller has received European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification for use on Diamond DA40 NG aircraft. The propeller is now available as a factory-installed option on new DA40 NG models, according to the company’s news release.

The 74-inch diameter propeller, designed for the Austro Engine E4-A, offers smoother operation, improved climb rates, and a reported 2- to 3-knot increase in cruise speed over the standard wood-core propeller. Hartzell said the Polaris also delivers a quieter 74.1 dB(A) noise signature and enhanced durability through its structural carbon fiber composite construction. 

“It’s an ideal upgrade for operators seeking advanced technology, enhanced performance, and long-term durability,” said Jon Stoy, Hartzell vice president of sales and marketing.

The Polaris features a Bantam aluminum hub and comes with a 2,400-hour or six-year Time Between Overhaul (TBO) and warranty coverage through its first overhaul cycle. The Top Prop performance conversion kit includes the propeller, a composite spinner in white or metallic silver and supplemental type certificate documentation. The kit is available for DA40 NG aircraft equipped with either MÄM 40-434 cowling redesign or OÄM 40-310 exhaust system with muffler.

Matt Ryan

Matt's eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

