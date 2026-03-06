Houston Aviation Museum Suspends Operations

Houston’s 1940 Air Terminal Museum ceased operations until further notice earlier this week. The museum’s board announced the decision in a message to supporters and volunteers.

“It is with profound sadness that we share some very difficult news: The 1940 Air Terminal Museum will be ceasing operations until further notice, effective March 2, 2026,” according to local KHOU.

The statement also acknowledged the role of volunteers and supporters over the years.

“Your countless hours, your passion, your personal resources, and your steadfast commitment to preserving this piece of Houston’s aviation history have meant a great deal to us and to the countless visitors whose lives you’ve touched.”

Located next to William P. Hobby Airport, the museum sits inside the original Houston Municipal Airport terminal building, which opened in 1940 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Art Deco structure was designed by architect Joseph Finger and served as the city’s primary commercial air terminal until the mid-1950s.

The museum had previously hosted exhibits on early commercial aviation and Houston’s role in the development of air transportation.

Museum leadership said financial challenges contributed to the closure. In a statement shared on social media, officials wrote that the shutdown resulted from a “Perfect Storm of Financial Pressures,” adding that “the museum’s revenues simply do not match its expenses.”

Museum president and director Karen Nicolaou also told CultureMap Houston that fundraising challenges had affected operations, noting the museum had previously raised funds through aircraft raffles, for, but that the museum needs a more sustainable framework.

“We want a permanent solution,” Nicolaou said. “We’ve tried for one for years.”

Houston Mayor John Whitmire told CultureMap that discussions about possible support from, or even a complete takeover by, the Texas Historical Commission are ongoing.

“I’ve spoken with the Chair of the Texas Historical Commission about opportunities to support the museum’s operations in ways that enhance the public experience,” Whitmire said. “We’re making progress, but discussions are in the early stage.”