ICON Aircraft To Resume A5 Production In 2027 With New Safety Technology

ICON Aircraft plans to resume production of its A5 amphibious light-sport aircraft in 2027, with a new safety system designed to help pilots avoid landing-gear configuration errors, the company announced during EAA AirVenture.

ICON Sense, a new flight safety system developed with Avilution and Skytron Avionics, is designed specifically for the A5 and addresses the risks associated with operating an aircraft that can land on both runways and water.

The system is intended to provide pilots with additional situational awareness during these transitions, helping reduce the possibility of an incorrect landing-gear configuration. ICON described the technology as a significant step toward improving safety for amphibious flight.

The announcement comes as ICON prepares to restart A5 production in 2027. The company has positioned the aircraft as a recreational airplane designed to give pilots the flexibility to operate from both land and water, with the A5’s retractable landing gear and folding wings central to its design.

The return to production would mark another chapter for the A5, which has faced significant challenges since entering the market, including financial difficulties and a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2024. The company’s assets were subsequently acquired by SG Investment America.

The company has not yet announced detailed production rates or delivery timelines for the 2027 restart.