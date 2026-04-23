Kansas Awards $18.9 Million for 53 Airport Projects

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced $18.9 million in state funding for 53 airport development projects on Tuesday through the Kansas Airport Improvement Program. Local matching funds are expected to bring the total value of the work to about $95 million, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The projects span all regions of the state and include runway rehabilitation, taxiway and apron work, lighting upgrades, fuel system replacements, hangar-related construction and planning projects. The department said the awards are aimed at public-use general aviation airports and place emphasis on pavement preservation, safety improvements and air ambulance access.

“Investing in Kansas’ airport infrastructure is crucial to enhancing the connectivity that fuels our local economies,” Kelly said. “Through bipartisan collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration and community leaders, we are leveraging state dollars to make vital improvements that benefit the entire state.”

The Kansas Airport Improvement Program provides annual support for public-use airports and is intended to help maintain runway condition, reduce surface travel time to air ambulance pickup locations, improve safety and support economic development, according to KDOT program guidance. Standard projects generally receive a 90/10 state-local funding split, while annual state participation is capped at $800,000 per project. Higher limits are allowed for new paved runway construction and full-depth runway reconstruction.

Among the larger fiscal 2027 awards announced by the state were $1.6 million for paving Runway 18/36 at Greensburg Municipal Airport, $1.3 million for a new hangar and above-ground fuel tanks at Dodge City Regional Airport, $1.276 million for runway, lighting and signage work at New Century Air Center in Olathe, and $1.2 million for runway rehabilitation at Washington County Veteran’s Memorial Airport.