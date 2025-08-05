Aviation News

Low-Time Female Pilots Show Strength in Simulated Emergencies

Eye-tracking and high-fidelity simulator data reveal faster, more stable approaches.

Matt Ryan
Female pilot
Woman pilot flying an aircraft, sitting in cockpit. [Shutterstock/Natalia Bostan]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Female pilots with under 300 flight hours demonstrated more consistent landings and faster emergency response times than male counterparts in a simulated environment.
  • While eye-tracking data showed no significant gender differences in gaze patterns, female pilots reported higher self-assessed situation awareness.
  • The study challenges existing assumptions about gender differences in stress response within aviation.
  • Researchers suggest these findings could improve flight school and airline recruitment and training practices to enhance equity and safety.
University of Waterloo researchers released a report that found female pilots with fewer than 300 hours of flight time conducted more stable landings and completed emergency-scenario tasks faster than their male counterparts did. The study, presented at the 2025 Symposium on Eye Tracking Research and Applications, included a group of 20 low-time pilots composed of 10 women and 10 men. This group conducted nine landing trials using a high-fidelity simulator while wearing eye-tracking glasses.

Gaze metrics like fixation durations and saccade rates did not show significant differences between genders, but female participants demonstrated greater consistency on normal approaches and finished the simulated engine-failure drill in less time than men. Participants in the study also assigned themselves self-reported Situation Awareness (SA) scores after each trial. Female pilots assigned themselves higher SA scores across the board.

The authors say their findings from this study may call into question some oft-held beliefs about how men and women handle stress in aviation. Initial results could stand to benefit flight schools and airlines as they look to strengthen the equity and safety of their recruiting and training practices. Future iterations of the research, the authors say, will likely incorporate additional emergency scenarios and a larger pool of participants. 

Matt Ryan

Matt's eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

