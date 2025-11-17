Aviation News

McFarlane Aviation Acquires P. Ponk STCs

McFarlane Aviation to continue P. Ponk support for landing gear and control system upgrades on legacy Cessnas.

Matt Ryan
Ryan Ewing

[Credit: Ryan Fletcher | Shutterstock]
Key Takeaways:

  • McFarlane Aviation has acquired four Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) for landing gear and control systems from P. Ponk Aviation.
  • These newly acquired STCs apply to various Cessna aircraft models, including the 170, 180, 182, 185, and 206.
  • The acquisition ensures the continued availability of P. Ponk's parts and STCs, following the passing of P. Ponk Co-Owner Steven Knopp.
  • McFarlane Aviation stated that these additions align with their focus on supporting legacy airframes and expand their existing catalog of FAA-PMA airframe parts.
McFarlane Aviation announced Friday that it has acquired several Supplemental Type Certificates from P. Ponk Aviation. These new acquisitions add four landing gear and control system approvals used on Cessna 170, 180, 182, 185 and 206 aircraft. 

The company said the STCs are now part of its existing catalog of FAA-PMA airframe parts for those models. According to McFarlane, the additions follow its ongoing work to supply components for widely operated single-engine and tailwheel aircraft.

P. Ponk Co-Owner Norma Knopp announced the transfer following the recent passing of her husband and business partner, Steven Knopp. 

“He would want our customers – our friends – to continue receiving P. Ponk parts with the same product support and service they have come to depend upon,” Knopp said. 

Knopp said partnering with McFarlane will allow continued availability of the company’s STCs, which she noted “have a long history of improving performance and reliability for aircraft owners.” 

McFarlane President Mike Polanis said in the announcement that the designs “align perfectly” with the company’s focus on supporting legacy airframes.

The STCs include the PSK1101 main landing gear kit for Cessna 170, 180, 185 and L-19 aircraft; the PPA1201 inboard landing gear attach angle for 170, 180 and 185 models; the PPA1301-1/-2 outboard gear box brackets for the same airframes; and the PPA1401 rudder-elevator hinge bearing for 180, 182, 185 and 206 aircraft. 

The parts are now available through McFarlane’s website

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.
