Boeing Gets $7B Contact for New US Military Aircraft

The Boeing Co. has been awarded two contracts totaling more than $7.15 billion for the U.S. Army and Air Force.

The contracts, announced by the Department of War on Tuesday, are for the procurement of new aircraft, trainers, related equipment and services for the two military branches.

For the Army, Boeing received a firm-fixed-price contract for $4.68 billion. This contract is for the procurement of new-build Apache AH-64E attack helicopters, along with Longbow crew trainers and associated components, spares, and accessories.

The work will be performed at Boeing’s facility in Mesa, Arizona, and is scheduled for completion by May 30, 2032. The award includes over $2.2 billion in foreign military sales funds for Poland, Egypt, and Kuwait.

Air Force Modifications

Boeing Defense, Space, & Security was awarded a $2.4 billion modification to a previously awarded contract with the Air Force. The funding is for Lot 12 Production Aircraft, the G081 mobility aircraft data system, as well as subscriptions and licenses.

This work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, with an expected completion date of June 30, 2029. The contracting activity is the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.