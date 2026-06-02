Marine Corps Bids AV-8B Harrier Farewell

The U.S. Marine Corps will hold its official AV-8B Harrier Sundown Ceremony on Wednesday at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, rounding out the aircraft’s end of service. The ceremony will be hosted by 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and held on the flightline at 10 a.m. EDT. A DVIDS webcast of the event is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m. EDT.

“The Harrier didn’t need an airfield,” retired Marine Lt. Col. Mike “Gravy” Rountree told Task & Purpose. “All it needed was a Marine flying it.”

The jet is being retired as the service continues its Tactical Aircraft Transition Plan to the F-35. Other sundown ceremonies have also taken place over the last few months as the aircraft begins retirement.

The sundown celebration began on Monday and includes events in New Bern, Havelock, Morehead City and at MCAS Cherry Point. The public schedule includes a VMA-223 open house with an AV-8B static display and simulator tour, the Sundown Ceremony, a waterfront event in Morehead City, golf tournaments and a gala.