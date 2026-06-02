Military Aviation

Marine Corps Bids AV-8B Harrier Farewell

The aircraft is reaching the end of its planned service life in fiscal 2026.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Marine Corps To Hold AV-8B Harrier Sundown Ceremony
[Credit: U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler McQuiston]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Marine Corps is holding an official Sundown Ceremony for the AV-8B Harrier at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, signifying the aircraft's end of service.
  • The Harrier is being retired as the Marine Corps transitions to the F-35 as part of its Tactical Aircraft Transition Plan.
  • The ceremony is part of a multi-day "sundown" celebration, which includes various public events leading up to the official retirement.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The U.S. Marine Corps will hold its official AV-8B Harrier Sundown Ceremony on Wednesday at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, rounding out the aircraft’s end of service. The ceremony will be hosted by 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and held on the flightline at 10 a.m. EDT. A DVIDS webcast of the event is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m. EDT.

“The Harrier didn’t need an airfield,” retired Marine Lt. Col. Mike “Gravy” Rountree told Task & Purpose. “All it needed was a Marine flying it.”

The jet is being retired as the service continues its Tactical Aircraft Transition Plan to the F-35. Other sundown ceremonies have also taken place over the last few months as the aircraft begins retirement.

The sundown celebration began on Monday and includes events in New Bern, Havelock, Morehead City and at MCAS Cherry Point. The public schedule includes a VMA-223 open house with an AV-8B static display and simulator tour, the Sundown Ceremony, a waterfront event in Morehead City, golf tournaments and a gala.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.