Dust Devils Retire AV-8B Harrier

The U.S. Navy’s Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 31, the Dust Devils, conducted a sundown flight for the AV-8B Harrier on September 23, concluding the jet’s service for the squadron. The final flight, which was confirmed by the Navy on Tuesday, included the traditional water salute as the jet came to rest for the last time at the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division hangar in China Lake, California.

VX-31 technical director, Jim “Jimbo” Coppersmith, piloted the aircraft’s final sortie.

“That jet right there flew its very first flight off the production line 33 years ago,” he said. “Today we completed AV-8B flight operations. We shut it down full mission capable, and it flew flawlessly. It’s a testament to what we’ve done to this aircraft as a team.”

The ceremonial flight was attended by veterans, active service members, government civilians, and industry partners who bid the aircraft goodbye.

Commanding officer for VX-31, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy “Little Buddy” Burchett, spoke after the final flight.

“It’s the most fun airplane I’ve ever flown. There are no computers. It’s cables, pulleys and skill that keep that thing in the air,” Burchett said. “It’s the most successful attack aircraft in Marine Corps history. No doubt about it,”

The AV-8B Harrier has been in service for over forty years and is currently in the process of being phased out of the Marine Corps. According to the Aviationist, the last active unit is located at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) in Cherry Point, North Carolina, where it is operated by Marine Attack Squadron 223. Continued operations with the jet are planned through September 2026.