Military Helicopter Crashes Near Washington Base

A U.S. military helicopter crashed Wednesday night in Washington state. The crash site is located near Joint Base Lewis–McChord in a rural area close to Summit Lake, officials said.

Early responders at the scene said the crash site was on fire, to the point that responders said rescue operations were not initially possible.

“Deputies have located the crash site but have been unable to continue rescue efforts as the scene is on fire and is starting to overheat their footwear. Special operation rescue units are responding,” Sheriff Derek Saunders said in a statement reported by USA Today.

A spokesperson for the base told ABC News that the military “lost contact with a helicopter in the area” shortly before the crash was reported.

Authorities are yet to release any specific details about the helicopter, the number of people onboard, or the status of those occupants. The U.S. Army said the matter remains under investigation, with additional resources from Joint Base Lewis–McChord working alongside local officials.

“This remains a developing situation, and no additional details are available at this time,” Scot Keith, a JBLM garrison public affairs officer, told ABC News.