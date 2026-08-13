Aviation News

Minden-Tahoe Eyes Landing Fees, More Hangars

Airport officials are looking at new revenue sources as demand for aircraft storage remains high.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Minden-Tahoe Weighs Landing Fees as Hangar Waitlist Hits 72
[Credit: George Rudy | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Minden-Tahoe Airport is actively seeking new revenue sources, such as landing fees and additional hangar development, to achieve financial stability and manage rising operating costs.
  • There is high demand for hangars at the airport, with an online waitlist showing 81 applicants, leading officials to explore bonding to finance new construction.
  • The airport has approved a strategic plan and is updating its master plan to outline growth goals and attract investment for future development.
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Minden-Tahoe Airport in Nevada is considering landing fees and additional hangar development as officials look for ways to increase airport revenue. Douglas County commissioners were told last week that 72 people were waiting for hangars, while the airport’s current online waitlist now shows 81 applicants.

Commissioners also approved a strategic plan prepared by airport advisers as the airport works on an update to its master plan. Airport Manager Heather MacDonnell said the strategic plan outlines what the airport wants to accomplish, while the master plan will address how those goals could be implemented.

Airport Looks for New Revenue

“To be more financially stable we have to grow,” MacDonnell told The Record-Courier. “That means building more hangars, imposing extra fees, and bringing more people into the airport in order to grow to accommodate the rising cost of operation.”

Airport advisers are exploring landing fees and bonding to finance additional hangars. The airport operates through an enterprise fund, and rents were brought to fair-market value last year.

Douglas County owns and maintains 80 hangars at the airport. Applicants seeking one of the county-owned hangars must pay a nonrefundable $100 deposit to join the waitlist. The deposit is credited toward the security deposit if an applicant eventually receives a hangar.

Planning for Growth

“An active topic is to find innovative sources of revenue,” Advisory Board Chairman Steve Sliwa told The Record-Courier. “We hope to use the master plan to excite people to make investment in our airport.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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