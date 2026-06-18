Aviation News

Mixed Messages On Retirement As Staffers Bid Farewell To VC-25A

White House officials posted farewells to tail number 29000 after what they described as a final flight.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Mixed Messages On Retirement As Staffers Bid Farewell To VC-25A
[Credit: U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Danielle Hopkins]
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Key Takeaways:

  • White House officials posted farewell messages on social media for Air Force One aircraft VC-25A (tail number 29000) after its flight with President Trump, suggesting it was its "final ride."
  • The Air Force clarified that the VC-25A fleet, including aircraft 29000, is not being retired and will remain active.
  • A new "VC-25B Bridge" aircraft, a modified Boeing 747-8i, is scheduled to join the executive airlift fleet this summer to ease pressure on the aging VC-25A fleet until permanent VC-25B replacements arrive in 2028.
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White House officials took to X early Thursday to commemorate what they described as a final flight for one of the current Air Force One aircraft, even as the Air Force says the VC-25A fleet remains active.

The aircraft, a heavily modified Boeing 747-200-based VC-25A carrying tail number 29000, returned to Joint Base Andrews after transporting President Donald Trump from Europe. The flight came as the Air Force prepares to add a VC-25B Bridge aircraft to the executive airlift fleet this summer.

White House Officials Post Farewells

“Well done, good and faithful servant,” White House communications director Steven Cheung wrote on X. “The Last Ride.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino also posted on X that he had been “fortunate to fly around the world on this iconic plane for 5 1/2 years — of the 35 years it has been serving U.S. Presidents… THANK YOU… AIR FORCE ONE 2900.”

The posts prompted questions about whether tail number 29000 had completed its final presidential mission as Air Force One. But the Air Force has not announced the retirement of either VC-25A, and official statements suggest the aircraft will remain part of the executive airlift fleet for now.

According to reports from CNN and The War Zone, the Air Force said the existing VC-25A aircraft will remain active.

The Air Force told The War Zone the VC-25B Bridge aircraft will join the fleet alongside the current VC-25As and C-32 aircraft.

“The VC-25B Bridge aircraft will soon join the active executive airlift fleet alongside the VC-25A and C-32,” an Air Force spokesperson said.

Asked whether both VC-25As would remain active, the spokesperson told the outlet, “yes.”

Bridge Aircraft Nears Rollout

The VC-25B Bridge aircraft is a former Qatari Boeing 747-8i that has been undergoing modification for presidential transport duties. In a May 1 release, the Air Force said the aircraft had completed modification and flight testing and had entered the paint phase ahead of a planned summer rollout.

The Air Force has said the Bridge aircraft is intended to ease pressure on the aging VC-25A fleet until two Boeing-built VC-25B aircraft are delivered, currently expected in 2028.

Long-Serving Fleet

The current VC-25A aircraft entered presidential service in 1990 and have flown every president since George H.W. Bush. The 747-200-based aircraft have also served as airborne command posts and include specialized communications and survivability equipment.

The Air Force said in May that the Bridge program was developed after delays in the Boeing VC-25B replacement effort and extended VC-25A maintenance cycles created a need for an interim aircraft. The service has also acquired two former Lufthansa 747-8i aircraft for training and parts support.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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