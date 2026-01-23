Aviation News Military Aviation

Qatari-Donated Presidential 747 Targeted for Summer Delivery

Air Force says refurbished aircraft could enter service later this year as interim presidential transport.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
A Qatari 747-8 [Shutterstock/Oleksandr Naumenko]
Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Air Force is expediting the refurbishment of a Boeing 747-8, donated by Qatar, to serve as an interim presidential transport aircraft.
  • This acceleration is a response to delays in the delivery of new Air Force One aircraft and recent maintenance issues with the current aging fleet.
  • The 13-year-old aircraft is undergoing extensive modifications, including security and communications systems, with full delivery anticipated by summer 2026, though earlier partial use is being considered.
  • Concerns have been raised by Senator Tammy Duckworth about the rushed timeline potentially compromising national security due to incomplete or insufficient security measures.
The U.S. Air Force said it expects to deliver a refurbished Boeing 747-8 donated by the government of Qatar for presidential transport no later than summer 2026, potentially allowing President Donald Trump to begin flying aboard the aircraft later this year.

The Air Force said it is expediting work on the aircraft, which is being modified to meet mission requirements for transporting the president, while two new Air Force One aircraft ordered from Boeing remain delayed.

“The Air Force remains committed to expediting delivery of the VC-25 bridge aircraft in support of the presidential airlift mission, with an anticipated delivery no later than summer 2026,” an Air Force spokesperson told The Guardian.

The aircraft, a 13-year-old 747-8, is undergoing modifications that include communications, defensive systems and other security-related upgrades, though officials have not said whether it will receive the full suite of equipment typically installed on presidential aircraft. One person familiar with the program told The New York Times that while cosmetic and interior work could be completed by summer, some security measures may not be in place by that time.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., told The New York Times that she was “deeply troubled by how quickly the Air Force is pressing this aircraft into service,” adding, “Air Force One should be the most secure aircraft in the world, and cutting any corners could threaten our national security secrets, the president and our entire country.”

The anticipated delivery comes as the current presidential aircraft fleet, both more than 35 years old, has experienced maintenance-related disruptions. Earlier this week, an aircraft operating as Air Force One returned to Washington during a flight to Switzerland after what the White House described as a minor electrical issue, prompting the president to continue the trip on a smaller Air Force aircraft.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

