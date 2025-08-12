NASA Adopts Starlink for In-Flight Connectivity

NASA has become the first government agency to adopt Starlink’s in-flight internet connectivity system into one of its executive transport aircraft.

On Thursday, aircraft modification specialist Prostar Aviation announced it completed installation of the satellite-based internet system on NASA’s Gulfstream G5 jet. While this marks the first time Starlink has been integrated into a U.S. government-operated aircraft, Prostar stated that a number of transport fleets across various government agencies are looking into similar modifications. The company said they expect an increased demand from government operators going forward.

Prostar did not specify which government agencies could potentially go forward with similar implementations next, or if any further agreements with NASA were in the works.

“It’s a strong example of how collaboration with a capable commercial team can meet complex technical and regulatory requirements to enhance mission effectiveness through the rapid integration of advanced technologies,” Prostar’s director of sales and marketing, Jeff Shaw said.

In addition to the NASA project, Prostar has completed Starlink installations for over 25 business jet platforms.

The retrofitted Gulfstream is based at Ellington Field in Houston, Texas where it supports Johnson Space Center operations.

Starlink is operated by the privately held space technology firm SpaceX, founded by billionaire Elon Musk.

Along with growing interest from government agencies in Starlink’s capabilities, commercial airlines have increasingly been making the switch, hoping to provide passengers with a high-performing, low-latency internet connection during flights. Most notably, United Airlines has said they hope to have Starklink capabilities installed on all regional jets by the end of 2025, with plans for installation across its entire fleet over the next couple of years