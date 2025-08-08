Navy’s New Drone Refuels on Sunlight, Stays Airborne for Days

The Navy, in partnership with Skydweller Aero, recently conducted an unmanned test flight of Skydweller’s solar-powered drone that flew for 73 straight hours without returning to earth.

Conducted over nine days, officials with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) flew the drone for almost 220 hours, with the longest uninterrupted period being a three-day stretch in which the drone used its solar panels to recharge batteries during the day and keep flying nonstop throughout the night.

“This demonstration is a prime example of how NAWCAD partners with industry to deliver what the fleet needs,” said NAWCAD Commander Rear Adm. Todd Evans. “It also reflects the technical depth of our workforce and our ability to translate ideas into capability.”

Skydweller’s drone is a carbon fiber build that has the wingspan of a 747. Solar panels are plastered on the back of nearly every visible part of the aircraft. According to the company, the drone can stay in the air for 30-90 days at a time without needing to come down.

With the ability to reach 45,000 feet, the Skydweller typically flies at an altitude between 24,600 and 34,400 feet during the day. At night, the drone usually drops to between 4,900 to 9,800 feet to save power.

The strength of the Skydweller drone lies in its ability to provide constant surveillance over areas of interest that might require rapid, specialized responses.

Testing of the Skydweller drone began in 2020 when NAWCAD began looking into an option to address U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) challenges related to border security and drug trafficking. Plans are set this summer for further testing in SOUTHCOM’s area of responsibility.