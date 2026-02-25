Aviation News Accidents/NTSB Flight Safety Risk Management

NTSB Warns First Responders of Ballistic Parachute Hazards

The NTSB warns first responders about the hazards of ballistic parachute recovery systems at crash sites.

Amelia Walsh
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Photo By Cirrus Aircraft
Key Takeaways:

  • The NTSB issued a safety alert (SA-102) warning first responders about hidden dangers from ballistic parachute recovery systems (BPRS) at aircraft accident sites.
  • These rocket-powered systems, even if undeployed after a crash, can remain active due to unspent rockets or strained activation cables, posing a risk of sudden deployment to rescue personnel.
  • The NTSB advises emergency crews to identify and mark BPRS-equipped aircraft, avoid sensitive areas, allow deployed parachutes to fully deflate, and notify the NTSB for guidance on safe disabling, particularly when cutting into the airframe.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a new safety alert Wednesday aimed at improving awareness of hidden risks posed by ballistic parachute recovery systems at aircraft accident sites.

The alert, SA‑102, cautions first responders about rocket‑powered parachute systems that may still be active after a crash, potentially endangering rescue personnel.

Ballistic parachute recovery systems (BPRS) — such as Cirrus Airframe Parachute Systems (CAPS) and similar manufacturer‑installed devices — are designed to save lives in flight by deploying a parachute to slow an otherwise catastrophic descent. However, the NTSB notes that undeployed systems can still pose a serious hazard on the ground if rescuers are unaware of their presence.

In its alert, the board highlights scenarios in which the rocket mechanism that extracts the parachute may not have fired prior to impact. In some cases, the activation cable can remain under strain and could trigger a sudden deployment even after the accident.

To mitigate risk, the NTSB advises emergency crews to identify and mark BPRS‑equipped aircraft, avoid areas near rocket tubes or activation cables, wait for deployed parachutes to fully deflate before approaching, and immediately notify the NTSB for guidance on safely disabling the system.

The alert also advises responders to exercise caution when cutting into the airframe to free occupants, as inadvertently cutting activation cables could set off the rocket.

The NTSB cites several investigations where BPRS units remained potentially active on the ground after a crash, underscoring the importance of awareness and proper handling.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

