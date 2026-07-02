Papua Separatists Claim Fatal Shooting Of U.S. Pilot

A separatist group in Indonesia’s Papua region said Thursday its fighters killed an American pilot and burned an aircraft operated by local air carrier, PT AMA, after it landed at Balinggama village in Yahukimo. The pilot was identified by AP as Nicholas F. Goselin.

Officials Report Lost Contact

Indonesia’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation did not say what type of aircraft was involved, but said the aircraft carried one pilot and seven passengers on a flight from Wamena. The pilot reported via radio that the aircraft had landed, but no further message came afterward.

Indonesian military officials said the passengers were seven Indigenous Papuan civilians and were unharmed. Reuters reported that Yusuf Sutejo, spokesman for Indonesia’s joint police-military operations in Papua, confirmed a burned aircraft had been found at a local airport in Yahukimo, though he said authorities had not verified whether rebels attacked the aircraft or whether the pilot had been killed.

“The shooting of the American pilot is the result of the failure of the Indonesian, U.S. and Dutch governments, as well as the United Nations, to address the root causes of the conflict in Papua, which has persisted for 64 years,” rebel spokesman Sebby Sambom said in a statement reported by AP.

Sambom also told Reuters the aircraft had violated an ultimatum issued by the West Papua National Liberation Army, or TPNPB, against civilian aircraft operating in areas the group considers under its control.

Authorities were still attempting to reach the aircraft Thursday, though an evacuation team turned back because of poor weather. Papua police spokesman Yusuf Sutejo said the location has no road access and can only be reached by air.

Foreign Pilots Previously Targeted

The reports follow other incidents involving foreign pilots in Papua. In 2023, separatists abducted New Zealand pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens after he landed a Susi Air aircraft in a remote area of Highland Papua. He was freed in September 2024. TPNPB gunmen killed New Zealand pilot Glen Malcolm Conning in August 2024 after he landed a helicopter in Mimika district. PT AMA, the operator of the aircraft in Thursday’s incident, flies supplies including food, fuel and mail to remote villages in Papua.