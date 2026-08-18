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Rafale Pilot Spots Global 6000 Fuel Leak

French fighter was conducting an air-defense training mission when the problem was discovered.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Rafale Pilot Spots Global 6000 Fuel Leak
[Credit: thutography | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • During an air-defense training mission, a French Rafale pilot discovered a fuel leak on a civilian Bombardier Global 6000 at 40,000 feet.
  • The pilot noticed an unusual trail behind the Global 6000 and, upon closer investigation, detected the smell of jet fuel from its right wing.
  • The Global 6000 crew was alerted and subsequently diverted their flight to Paris-Le Bourget Airport after initially planning to continue toward Miami.
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France’s Air Defense and Air Operations Command said Monday that a Rafale pilot discovered a fuel leak on a civilian Bombardier Global 6000 while the fighter was conducting an air-defense training mission. The command did not specify when the flight occurred.

The Rafale joined the civil aircraft at 40,000 feet during the exercise. The fighter pilot noticed an additional trail behind the Global 6000 that appeared different from its normal condensation trails, according to the command. After moving closer to investigate, the pilot detected the smell of jet fuel and determined that fuel was escaping from the Global’s right wing.

The Global 6000 crew was alerted to the leak and reported the situation to air traffic control. The crew had initially planned to continue toward Miami, but the aircraft subsequently diverted to Paris-Le Bourget Airport.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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