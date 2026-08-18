Rafale Pilot Spots Global 6000 Fuel Leak

France’s Air Defense and Air Operations Command said Monday that a Rafale pilot discovered a fuel leak on a civilian Bombardier Global 6000 while the fighter was conducting an air-defense training mission. The command did not specify when the flight occurred.

The Rafale joined the civil aircraft at 40,000 feet during the exercise. The fighter pilot noticed an additional trail behind the Global 6000 that appeared different from its normal condensation trails, according to the command. After moving closer to investigate, the pilot detected the smell of jet fuel and determined that fuel was escaping from the Global’s right wing.

The Global 6000 crew was alerted to the leak and reported the situation to air traffic control. The crew had initially planned to continue toward Miami, but the aircraft subsequently diverted to Paris-Le Bourget Airport.