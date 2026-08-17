The Airplane Farm Announces MOSAIC eVTOL Aircraft

The Airplane Farm, a Sparks, Nevada-based aircraft company founded this year, announced plans Saturday for three eVTOL designs aimed at personal transportation, aerobatic flying and tactical operations. The young company says prototype construction and initial testing are underway. Its team draws on earlier aircraft development work that includes the MXS aerobatic racer, ViperJet, Javelin and TwinJet.

Three Different Missions

The Harvest is a personal powered-lift design intended for sport pilots and short-distance transportation. According to the company’s published specifications, it is designed for both vertical and conventional takeoffs and landings and has a projected maximum speed of about 111 mph and continuous cruise range of about 76 miles. The Storm is intended for aerobatic and competition flying. The company lists a planned maximum speed of 250 mph and a design load limit of +8/-4 G.

The BarnCat is an optionally piloted tactical aircraft that can also operate without a crew aboard. The company describes it as a carbon-fiber, twin-engine tail-sitter and lists a maximum speed of 275 mph. All three designs are based on what The Airplane Farm calls its patent-pending Electric PowerWing airframe concept.

“Our name, The Airplane Farm, represents our philosophy of cultivating and growing the future of aviation with groundbreaking designs,” a company representative said in Saturday’s announcement. “With the Storm, we are honoring our Red Bull air racing heritage to give competitive pilots an aggressive, crowd-pleasing aerobatic machine. Paired with the accessible Harvest commuter and our tactical hybrid BarnCat, this lineup proves our engineering scales seamlessly from pure weekend fun to elite competition and complex tactical deployment all using our patent pending Electric PowerWing Airframe.”

Powered-Lift Standards

The company says the aircraft are being developed around ASTM F3840-26. The FAA accepted the standard in July as a means of compliance for light-sport category powered-lift aircraft under the MOSAIC framework. The standard also addresses multicopters, although the FAA currently accepts it only as a means of compliance for powered-lift aircraft.