Redbird Sets Aggressive AirVenture Outreach Schedule

Redbird Flight will have its fingerprints on a number of different ventures at this year’s EAA AirVenture. The flight simulation company has partnered with EAA to host a series of training-related events and classes for pilots at every experience level. Redbird will have its flight simulators on site at the Pilot Proficiency Center, with all-day classes each day of the week.

A VFR refresher course will be held on Monday and Thursday, while IFR refresher training is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. All classes are free to active private pilots, but advance reservations are required on Redbird’s website. Those looking to get a quick lesson can schedule 45-minute training sessions with an instructor on one of Redbird’s simulators throughout the week.



Student pilots looking to kick-start their training can attend the Redbird Touch ‘n Go Academy for private pilot or instrument rating sessions. Ab initio AirVenture attendees can take their very first flight lesson, join a 30-minute flight session in a simulator led by a CFI and leave with their first logbook entry.



Options are also available for flight schools to put one of Redbird’s simulators to the test, firsthand. Appointments can be scheduled each day of the week at 30- or 60-minute intervals depending on the organization’s prospective need.



