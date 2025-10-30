Aviation News

Singapore Establishes Company to Centralize SAF

SAFCo to manage Singapore’s green jet fuel program starting in 2026.

Matt Ryan
SAF
[Credit: Neste]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Singapore's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAS) has established SAFCo, a non-profit company, to centralize the purchase and distribution of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for all flights departing Changi and Seletar airports.
  • SAFCo will be funded by a fixed levy on passengers and cargo, designed to provide predictable costs for airlines while ensuring stable demand for SAF suppliers in the developing market.
  • The initiative aims for SAF to comprise 1 percent of total jet fuel used by 2026, increasing to between 3 and 5 percent by 2030, by pooling mandatory and voluntary demand for competitive pricing.
  • This model positions Singapore as a regional leader in aviation decarbonization, activating a SAF ecosystem and maintaining cost certainty for its air hub.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has established the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Company (SAFCo), a non-profit entity that will purchase and distribute sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for all flights departing Changi and Seletar airports. Fully owned by CAAS, SAFCo will use proceeds from a fixed levy on passengers and cargo to procure the fuel through a centralized tender process. The initiative follows Parliament’s October approval of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (Amendment) Bill, which enables the collection of the levy to fund SAF purchases.

CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan will chair SAFCo’s board, with Tan Seow Hui—formerly of Shell’s low-carbon solutions division—serving as chief executive. The company will begin operations in 2026 with about 10 staff and initial start-up costs covered by CAAS. According to The Straits Times, the levy will be applied to outbound flights based on distance and travel class, with early estimates ranging from S$3 for short-haul flights to S$16 for long-haul routes. The approach, officials said, ensures predictable costs for airlines while providing stable demand for SAF suppliers in a still-developing market.

CAAS aims for sustainable fuel to make up 1 percent of total jet fuel used at Singapore’s airports by 2026, rising to between 3 and 5 percent by 2030. SAFCo will pool both mandatory and voluntary demand, allowing airlines and corporations to collectively contract larger volumes at more competitive prices. 

“Through SAFCo, we want to get the best value for the SAF levy collected and activate a SAF ecosystem which will help advance sustainable aviation,” Han told The Business Times. 

Officials said the model, shared with the International Civil Aviation Organization, positions Singapore as a regional leader in aviation decarbonization while maintaining cost certainty for the air hub.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE