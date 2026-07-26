Sling Announces MOSAIC-Compliant 2M Trainer

Sling Aircraft North America has announced the Sling 2M, a version of its Sling NGT trainer developed to meet the new MOSAIC light-sport aircraft standards. The company says production aircraft are ready to ship, and customer deliveries are scheduled to begin in August.

The aircraft has a maximum gross weight of 1,540 pounds and a useful load of more than 600 pounds. Sling says the additional capacity allows the aircraft to carry two adults, a whole-airframe parachute and fuel for more than eight hours of flight. The Sling 2M may also be operated under IFR when properly equipped and flown by an appropriately rated pilot. Garmin’s AXIS flight system will be standard equipment.

Sling also introduced the Sling Safety Network for flight schools operating the NGT. The program will provide standardized training documents, safety-management tools, flight-debriefing resources and access to Sling-qualified personnel. According to the company, approximately 20 North American flight schools have selected the NGT as a training aircraft.