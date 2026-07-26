Aviation News

Sling Announces MOSAIC-Compliant 2M Trainer

The two-seat aircraft has a 1,540-pound gross weight, IFR capability and Garmin AXIS avionics.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Sling 2. Photo: Sling Aircraft.
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Key Takeaways:

  • Sling Aircraft North America has launched the Sling 2M, a version of its NGT trainer designed to meet new MOSAIC light-sport aircraft standards, with deliveries scheduled to begin in August.
  • The Sling 2M features a 1,540-pound maximum gross weight, a useful load exceeding 600 pounds, IFR capability when properly equipped, and Garmin's AXIS flight system as standard.
  • The company also introduced the Sling Safety Network, a program to provide standardized training documents, safety tools, and resources for flight schools operating the NGT trainer.
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Sling Aircraft North America has announced the Sling 2M, a version of its Sling NGT trainer developed to meet the new MOSAIC light-sport aircraft standards. The company says production aircraft are ready to ship, and customer deliveries are scheduled to begin in August.

The aircraft has a maximum gross weight of 1,540 pounds and a useful load of more than 600 pounds. Sling says the additional capacity allows the aircraft to carry two adults, a whole-airframe parachute and fuel for more than eight hours of flight. The Sling 2M may also be operated under IFR when properly equipped and flown by an appropriately rated pilot. Garmin’s AXIS flight system will be standard equipment.

Sling also introduced the Sling Safety Network for flight schools operating the NGT. The program will provide standardized training documents, safety-management tools, flight-debriefing resources and access to Sling-qualified personnel. According to the company, approximately 20 North American flight schools have selected the NGT as a training aircraft.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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