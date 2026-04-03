Space Flight Aviation News

Boeing-Built Core Stage Powers Historic Artemis II Launch

The 212-foot rocket component operated ‘exactly as intended’ during around-the-moon launch

Caleb Revill
Verified
Edited By: Caleb Revill
The Artemis II rocket blasts off from Kennedy Space Center leaving behind a plume of smoke.
Covered in distinctive orange insulating foam, the detachable stage stored the cryogenic liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen needed to feed the rocket's four RS-25 engines. [Credit: Joel Kowsky/NASA]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Boeing-built Space Launch System (SLS) core stage successfully powered NASA's Artemis II mission, sending four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon.
  • The rocket's core stage performed flawlessly during liftoff and successfully separated from the crew capsule, allowing the Orion spacecraft to continue its deep space trajectory.
  • The 212-foot SLS core stage, serving as the rocket's backbone, functioned as intended by burning over 700,000 gallons of propellants to generate 8.8 million pounds of thrust.
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The Boeing-built Space Launch System (SLS) core stage successfully powered NASA’s Artemis II mission on Wednesday, propelling four astronauts on a historic 10-day journey around the Moon. 

According to a Boeing news release, the rocket’s core stage functioned flawlessly during liftoff at 6:35 p.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center. It successfully separated from the crew capsule eight and a half minutes into the flight.

This separation allowed the Orion spacecraft—carrying NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, alongside Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen—to continue its deep space trajectory.

John Shannon, vice president of Boeing’s Exploration Systems business, stated in the release that the vehicle is designed to withstand incredible atmospheric forces and “performed exactly as intended” while ensuring the safety of the crew.

SLS success

The SLS core stage built by Boeing serves as the structural backbone of the rocket and is the tallest stage contracted by NASA, towering at 212 feet. 

Covered in distinctive orange insulating foam, the stage houses critical flight computers and avionics. It also stores the cryogenic liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen needed to feed the rocket’s four RS-25 engines. 

During the ascent, the core stage burns over 700,000 gallons of these propellants to produce a massive 8.8 million pounds of thrust, as detailed on Boeing’s Artemis II mission page. This power enabled the rocket to reach an altitude of 530,000 feet before the stage completed its mission and was jettisoned. 

The core stage successfully executed several complex operations during Wednesday’s launch, from pre-launch fueling to in-flight thrust vector control. 

Caleb Revill

Caleb Revill is a journalist, writer and lifelong learner working as a Junior Writer for Firecrown. When he isn't tackling breaking news, Caleb is on the lookout for fascinating feature stories.

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Replies: 1

  1. And NASA paid more for one of the four main engines than it does for an entire Falcon Heavy launch. Boeing to the rescue!

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