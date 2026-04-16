Spirit Airlines Faces Liquidation Risk

Spirit Airlines could be forced to consider liquidation within days if mounting cost pressures—led by a sharp rise in jet fuel prices—continue to deteriorate its financial position, according to recent reports.

The Florida-based carrier had been targeting a summer exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy under a restructuring plan focused on reducing debt, trimming its fleet and refocusing operations. That path has been complicated by a rapid increase in fuel costs, which has significantly weakened the airline’s recovery outlook.

Analysts warn that sustained high fuel prices could offset much of the progress Spirit has made in restructuring, according to the Wall Street Journal. Estimates suggest the carrier could incur hundreds of millions of dollars in additional costs if current trends persist, placing further strain on already limited liquidity.

Spirit is now in active negotiations with creditors, who are evaluating multiple options, including a potential liquidation scenario.

Adding to the uncertainty, the U.S. bankruptcy trustee has raised concerns about whether Spirit’s proposed exit strategy adequately addresses its ongoing financial challenges and whether alternative approaches have been fully explored.

Amid mounting pressure, Spirit continues to operate its network while working to stabilize its finances through cost reductions, route realignments and adjustments to its fare model. As part of those efforts, the airline recently began selling more than 20 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft to bolster liquidity.

A final determination on Spirit’s path forward could come in the coming days or weeks.