Survivors Reportedly Jumped From Burning Balloon Basket

Eight people were killed and 13 others survived the fire and crash of a hot air balloon in southern Brazil Saturday. There were reports that survivors jumped from the burning basket after the pilot descended quickly to a survivable altitude and ordered the passengers overboard but that isn’t evident in video of the accident. The pilot followed his own advice and was among the survivors. According to the Guardian, he told local media the fire started on a reserve burner that was inside the basket.

“When he noticed the fire, the pilot tried to descend quickly with the balloon,” the Guardian quoted Journal Razao as reporting. “When the aerostat was close to the ground, he ordered the passengers to jump. Some managed to jump out and survived with injuries. Others, however, didn’t get out in time.” The mishap occurred in a scenic tourist area near Praia Grande and the balloon was among 30 that launched about the same time on Saturday.