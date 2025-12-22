Textron Finalizes T-6 Texan II Contract With Japan

Textron Aviation Defense said Monday it has finalized its first contract to deliver the Beechcraft T-6JP Texan II integrated training system to Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force. The agreement was completed in coordination with Kanematsu Corporation and includes two Beechcraft T-6JP Texan II aircraft, along with instructor pilot and aircraft maintainer training materials. Deliveries of the initial aircraft are scheduled for 2029, and the company said additional contracts are anticipated.

The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Defense, a subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc. Travis Tyler, president and CEO of Textron Aviation Defense, said the contract supports Japan’s pilot training requirements and noted that the system is used by multiple air forces internationally. The aircraft will be delivered to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force as part of its training infrastructure.

According to the company, the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II fleet includes more than 1,000 aircraft with over 5 million flight hours logged. The platform is used for pilot training in 15 countries, as well as by pilots from multiple nations at two NATO flight schools, and by several branches of the U.S. military. Textron Aviation Defense said the agreement reflects Japan’s selection of the T-6 Texan II platform for its training needs.