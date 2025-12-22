Aviation News Military Aviation

Textron Finalizes T-6 Texan II Contract With Japan

T-6 deal covers two trainer aircraft, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2029.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Textron Aviation Defense Finalizes Initial T-6 Texan II Contract With Japan
[Credit: Textron Aviation Defense]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Textron Aviation Defense finalized its first contract to deliver the Beechcraft T-6JP Texan II integrated training system to Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force.
  • The initial agreement includes two T-6JP aircraft, instructor pilot, and aircraft maintainer training materials, with deliveries scheduled for 2029 and additional contracts anticipated.
  • The T-6 Texan II is a widely used and proven pilot training platform, currently operational in 15 countries and by various U.S. military branches.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Textron Aviation Defense said Monday it has finalized its first contract to deliver the Beechcraft T-6JP Texan II integrated training system to Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force. The agreement was completed in coordination with Kanematsu Corporation and includes two Beechcraft T-6JP Texan II aircraft, along with instructor pilot and aircraft maintainer training materials. Deliveries of the initial aircraft are scheduled for 2029, and the company said additional contracts are anticipated.

The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Defense, a subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc. Travis Tyler, president and CEO of Textron Aviation Defense, said the contract supports Japan’s pilot training requirements and noted that the system is used by multiple air forces internationally. The aircraft will be delivered to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force as part of its training infrastructure.

According to the company, the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II fleet includes more than 1,000 aircraft with over 5 million flight hours logged. The platform is used for pilot training in 15 countries, as well as by pilots from multiple nations at two NATO flight schools, and by several branches of the U.S. military. Textron Aviation Defense said the agreement reflects Japan’s selection of the T-6 Texan II platform for its training needs.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE