Aviation News Military Aviation

TH-57 Retires to National Naval Aviation Museum

Final flight marks end of Navy training helicopter’s service.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
TH-57 Retires to National Naval Aviation Museum
[Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Navy has officially retired the Bell TH-57 “Sea Ranger” helicopter after decades of service as the primary platform for rotary-wing training.
  • Introduced in the late 1960s, the TH-57 was crucial for advanced helicopter training for generations of naval aviators, particularly at Naval Air Station Whiting Field.
  • Its retirement is part of a modernization effort, with the TH-57 being replaced by the TH-73A “Thrasher,” featuring updated avionics and a revised training curriculum.
  • The final TH-57 aircraft was transferred to the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, for preservation.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it has retired the Bell TH-57 “Sea Ranger,” with the aircraft making its final landing at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida. The event marked the conclusion of the TH-57’s role in naval aviation training after decades of service as a primary platform for rotary-wing instruction. The aircraft will now be preserved as part of the museum’s collection documenting the history of naval flight.

Introduced in the late 1960s, the TH-57 was used extensively for advanced helicopter training, particularly at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Florida. The type supported the early training of student naval aviators before their transition to more complex fleet aircraft. As part of a broader training modernization effort, the Navy is replacing the TH-57 with the TH-73A “Thrasher,” which features updated avionics and is paired with a revised training curriculum.

“As we bid farewell to the TH-57, we honor a legacy that has shaped generations of naval aviators,” Capt. Kenneth M. Kerr, commodore of Training Air Wing 5, said.

The TH-57C joining the museum will complement an existing TH-57A already on display, providing historical context for the aircraft’s long service life.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE