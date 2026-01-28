TH-57 Retires to National Naval Aviation Museum

The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it has retired the Bell TH-57 “Sea Ranger,” with the aircraft making its final landing at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida. The event marked the conclusion of the TH-57’s role in naval aviation training after decades of service as a primary platform for rotary-wing instruction. The aircraft will now be preserved as part of the museum’s collection documenting the history of naval flight.

Introduced in the late 1960s, the TH-57 was used extensively for advanced helicopter training, particularly at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Florida. The type supported the early training of student naval aviators before their transition to more complex fleet aircraft. As part of a broader training modernization effort, the Navy is replacing the TH-57 with the TH-73A “Thrasher,” which features updated avionics and is paired with a revised training curriculum.

“As we bid farewell to the TH-57, we honor a legacy that has shaped generations of naval aviators,” Capt. Kenneth M. Kerr, commodore of Training Air Wing 5, said.

The TH-57C joining the museum will complement an existing TH-57A already on display, providing historical context for the aircraft’s long service life.