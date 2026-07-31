eVTOLs/Urban Mobility Aviation News

Wisk, NASA Test Single Ground Operator for Three Autonomous Aircraft

The simulation examined a 1-to-3 supervision model on Bay Area IFR routes.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Wisk, NASA Test One Ground Operator for Three Autonomous Aircraft
[Credit: Wisk]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Wisk Aero and NASA completed a simulation evaluating whether one ground-based supervisor could oversee three autonomous aircraft, integrating them with conventional traffic and existing air traffic control procedures.
  • The simulation, conducted using Bay Area IFR routes, measured communication response times, task delays, situational awareness, and cognitive workload.
  • This research aims to address increasing cargo demand, operating costs, and pilot workforce constraints by exploring remote multi-aircraft supervision.
  • The findings will support continued work on communications, operating procedures, and human oversight for autonomous aircraft within the National Airspace System.
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Wisk Aero and NASA have completed a simulation that evaluated whether one ground-based supervisor could oversee three autonomous aircraft at the same time. The supervisor coordinated with air traffic controllers, who handled the simulated flights through existing ATC procedures as the simulated aircraft operated alongside conventional traffic.

Bay Area IFR Routes

The exercise connected Wisk’s Autonomy Lab in Mountain View, California, to NASA’s Future Flight Central simulation facility at Ames Research Center. The aircraft followed predetermined IFR routes between Moffett Federal Airfield and San Martin Airport in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Wisk supervisors communicated directly with air traffic controllers during routine operations and contingency scenarios developed by the two organizations. Researchers measured communication response times, task delays, situational awareness and cognitive workload through NASA’s Task Load Index and Bedford Workload Scale.

One Supervisor, Three Aircraft

“In the future, one pilot could potentially manage multiple aircraft remotely,” NASA said in an overview of its Pathfinding for Airspace with Autonomous Vehicles research. The agency is studying remote supervision as one possible response to increasing cargo demand, operating costs and pilot workforce constraints.

The simulation was conducted under a five-year research agreement focused on autonomous IFR operations in the National Airspace System. Wisk and NASA said the results will support continued work on communications, operating procedures and human oversight of multiple autonomous aircraft.

Wisk is doing more than building an autonomous aircraft,” Erick Corona, Wisk’s head of system and operations integration, said. “We are working closely with organizations like NASA to mature and modernize the broader aviation ecosystem.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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