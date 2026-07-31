FAA Deputy Administrator Rocheleau Returning to NBAA

FAA Deputy Administrator Chris Rocheleau will leave the agency next week and return to the National Business Aviation Association as chief operating officer, NBAA announced Thursday. FAA General Counsel Liam McKenna will serve as acting deputy administrator, according to Reuters.

Rocheleau told FAA employees that he was departing for a new professional opportunity, although neither the agency nor NBAA provided a more detailed reason for the move.

Return to NBAA

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris back to NBAA, where he will build upon his record of success in leading a senior team charged with ensuring that the organization delivers excellence to the business aviation community,” NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said. “His deep commitment to service, his strategic approach to organizational management and his trusted relationships with top leaders throughout government and industry uniquely qualify him for this important role at NBAA.”

Rocheleau previously served as NBAA’s chief operating officer from 2022 until he returned to the FAA in January 2025, where he previously spent more than 20 years. He served as acting administrator until Bryan Bedford took over the agency in July 2025. Rocheleau remained at the FAA as deputy administrator. At NBAA, he will oversee aircraft operations and the association’s administrative, financial, technical and human resources functions.

FAA Tenure

“On behalf of GAMA and its membership, I would like to thank Deputy Administrator Rocheleau for his dedicated service and leadership to the FAA,” General Aviation Manufacturers Association President and CEO James Viola said in a Thursday statement. “… During his time at the FAA, Chris met the challenges head-on and worked steadfastly to strengthen aviation safety, advance innovation and modernize the U.S air traffic control system. He has done tremendous job working with DOT Secretary Duffy, FAA Administrator Bedford and the entire FAA organization to help further advance the aviation industry.”

Rocheleau’s 2025 appointment at the FAA was a return to the agency, where he had already worked for more than 20 years. His earlier positions included deputy associate administrator for aviation safety, chief of staff, deputy associate administrator for policy and international affairs and executive director for international affairs.

Rocheleau became acting administrator on Jan. 30, 2025, and directed the agency’s response following the midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. He moved into the deputy administrator position after Bryan Bedford became administrator in July 2025.