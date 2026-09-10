Aviation News

United Cancels Planned 9/11 Flyover

The Denver tribute would have paired a Boeing 777 with four F-16s on the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
United Cancels Planned 9/11 Flyover
[Credit: KITTIKUN YOKSAP | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • United Airlines canceled a planned Sept. 11 memorial flyover over Denver, citing "concerns in the community."
  • The flyover, featuring a Boeing 777 escorted by F-16s for a private employee remembrance, was expected to be highly visible and audible, prompting officials to prepare for potential public alarm.
  • Other 9/11 memorial events by United, such as the unveiling of a World Trade Center steel monument and moments of silence, will still proceed.
See a mistake? Contact us.

United Airlines has canceled a planned Sept. 11 memorial flyover over Denver that would have featured a Boeing 777 escorted by four Colorado Air National Guard F-16s. The airline said it suspended the plan because of “concerns in the community,” according to the Denver Gazette.

The formation was expected to fly over United’s Flight Training Center as part of a private employee remembrance marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The flyover was planned for around 9:03 a.m., corresponding with the time United Flight 175 struck the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

Denver’s Office of Emergency Management had issued advance notice because the formation would be highly visible and audible, and officials were preparing emergency dispatchers for calls from residents who might mistake it for an emergency.

Other United memorial events will continue. The airline plans to unveil a 9-foot-11-inch monument at its Denver training center made from World Trade Center steel and dedicated to the crews of United Flights 175 and 93. United and American Airlines employees also plan moments of silence at Denver International Airport.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Continue discussion - Visit the forum

Replies: 1

  1. Sure seemed like a stupid idea. I’m glad they canceled it.

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.