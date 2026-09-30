Airlines Seek to Preserve Midway Atoll Airport for Pacific Operations

Airlines are urging the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to keep Midway Atoll Airport/Henderson Field (MDY) available as an emergency diversion airport for trans-Pacific flights, warning that losing the remote airfield could force longer routings and increase operating costs.

The FAA opened a public comment period in July to assess the airport’s importance to Pacific aviation. The agency said MDY’s infrastructure is deteriorating and will need major work within the next three to five years to remain operational and continue serving as an Extended Operations (ETOPS) alternate.

That work is expected to cost more than $100 million and includes runway rehabilitation and seawall repairs. The airport currently receives $2.5 million annually from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, while the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service provides another $2.6 million for maintenance.

Midway has no scheduled airline service, but it is used in flight planning for trans-Pacific operations. The FAA said at least 11 commercial and military aircraft diverted there between 2003 and 2021.

Several airlines and aviation groups submitted comments noting that losing Midway as an ETOPS alternate could affect trans-Pacific operations.

United Airlines said it uses Midway for more than 8,000 flights each year. The airline said losing the airport could increase diversion requirements and, in some situations, lead to longer flights and higher fuel use.

Qantas also said Midway is important to its operations. The airline said losing the airport could require additional fuel and reduce available payload on some flights.

The Airline Dispatchers Federation also urged the FAA to retain Midway as an ETOPS alternate, citing the limited number of suitable diversion airports across the Pacific.

The FAA’s request for comments does not propose closing Midway. Instead, the agency is seeking information about the potential operational, financial and customer impacts if the airport can no longer serve as an ETOPS alternate.

The comment period closed Sept. 22 after the FAA granted a two-week extension. The agency has not announced what action it will take regarding the airport’s future.