Pilot Stabbed During Flydubai Flight to Israel

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia Wednesday after one pilot reportedly stabbed the other during a cockpit altercation, prompting passengers and off-duty crew members to intervene.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, was carrying more than 100 passengers when the incident occurred while the aircraft was flying toward Israel. Passengers reported hearing shouting from the cockpit before several people moved forward to help subdue the attacker.

The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing at Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Flydubai said the aircraft was secured by on-duty crew members who were traveling on the flight and that all passengers and crew were safe and accounted for. The airline said the circumstances and motive remain under investigation.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft descend sharply during the incident. Reports noted the 737 MAX 8 dropped more than 17,000 feet in about two minutes before diverting toward Tabuk. The aircraft also transmitted emergency signals during the event.

Passengers told Israeli media that some people rushed to the cockpit after the attack. One account said off-duty pilots who were traveling as passengers subsequently helped operate the aircraft.

Israeli officials have characterized the incident as a possible attempted attack, but Flydubai said the underlying reasons and motives had not been established and cautioned against speculation while authorities investigate.

Two crew members were reportedly hospitalized in Saudi Arabia with injuries. No passengers were reported seriously injured.