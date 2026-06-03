Aviation News FAA and Regs Flight Safety Risk Management

VAI Survey Highlights Gaps In Readiness For 2027 SMS Mandate

A new VAI survey finds more than 25% of vertical aviation operators are still unprepared or only starting Safety Management System implementation.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Photo-FAA
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A recent survey indicates that over 25% of vertical aviation operators are unprepared or just beginning to implement Safety Management Systems (SMS) before the FAA's May 2027 mandatory deadline.
  • The FAA's expanded Part 5 rule requires many Part 135 operators and other commercial aviation entities to adopt SMS, which is a proactive, structured approach to managing safety risks through hazard identification and continuous improvement.
  • Challenges for implementation vary, with smaller operators often citing limited resources and uncertainty, leading to uneven progress despite growing interest in SMS platforms and training tools.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A new industry survey suggests a notable gap in preparedness among vertical aviation operators as the FAA’s 2027 deadline for mandatory Safety Management System (SMS) implementation approaches.

According to findings released by Vertical Aviation International (VAI), more than one-quarter of respondents said they are either unprepared or only in the early stages of developing an SMS program required under the FAA’s expanded Part 5 rule. The regulation will require many Part 135 operators, air tour providers, and other commercial aviation operators to have a formal SMS in place by May 2027.

SMS, or Safety Management System, is a structured, organization-wide approach to managing aviation safety risk. Rather than focusing solely on individual incidents, it emphasizes proactive hazard identification, risk management, and continuous safety improvement. The FAA defines SMS around four core pillars: safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, and safety promotion.

In practice, SMS requires operators to establish formal processes for identifying hazards, assessing risk, tracking safety performance, and fostering a “just culture” that encourages reporting of safety concerns without fear of reprisal. It also places emphasis on ongoing monitoring to ensure risk controls remain effective over time.

The FAA extended SMS requirements beyond airline operations in its 2024 rulemaking, bringing a broad segment of commercial and on-demand operators under formal safety management requirements for the first time.

VAI’s survey indicates many operators are still early in the implementation process. While larger organizations report progress integrating SMS into existing safety programs, smaller operators often cite limited resources, uncertainty about implementation steps, or reliance on third-party consultants to bridge the gap.

The association also notes growing interest in structured SMS platforms and training tools as operators work toward compliance, though adoption and implementation remain uneven across the industry as the deadline draws closer.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.