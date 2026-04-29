WACO Aircraft Shuts Down Operations

WACO Aircraft Corporation has ceased operations at its Battle Creek, Michigan facility, abruptly ending production of its vintage-style biplanes.

According to a source who spoke with Plane & Pilot, a sister publication, employees were notified via email last night not to report for work this morning. Forty employees were let go while 20 are reportedly working through the closure.

Additional details are expected to come later Wednesday or on Thursday.

A notice posted on the facility’s door confirmed the news.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we share some deeply difficult news regarding the future of WACO Aircraft Corporation, Centennial Aircraft Services, and DIMOR Group Inc.,” the notice reads. “After exhausting every possible path to keep our operations running, ownership has made the painful decision to cease aircraft production and maintenance services in the U.S., effective immediately.”

WACO was acquired by Dimor Group in 2018 in a move aimed at expanding production and broadening its portfolio of heritage aircraft. Alongside its manufacturing operations, the company also provided maintenance and support services at Battle Creek Executive Airport (KBTL) for its fleet and restorations.