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WACO Aircraft Shuts Down Operations

WACO Aircraft Corporation has ceased operations according to a notice posted at its Battle Creek, Michigan facility.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
[Credit: Robert Buchel | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • WACO Aircraft Corporation has abruptly ceased all aircraft production and maintenance services at its Battle Creek, Michigan facility, effective immediately.
  • The sudden closure resulted in 40 employees being laid off, with notifications sent via email not to report for work.
  • Ownership made the "painful decision" after exhausting all options to keep operations running, despite the company being acquired in 2018 with aims for expansion.
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WACO Aircraft Corporation has ceased operations at its Battle Creek, Michigan facility, abruptly ending production of its vintage-style biplanes.

According to a source who spoke with Plane & Pilot, a sister publication, employees were notified via email last night not to report for work this morning. Forty employees were let go while 20 are reportedly working through the closure.

Additional details are expected to come later Wednesday or on Thursday.

A notice posted on the facility’s door confirmed the news.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we share some deeply difficult news regarding the future of WACO Aircraft Corporation, Centennial Aircraft Services, and DIMOR Group Inc.,” the notice reads. “After exhausting every possible path to keep our operations running, ownership has made the painful decision to cease aircraft production and maintenance services in the U.S., effective immediately.”

WACO was acquired by Dimor Group in 2018 in a move aimed at expanding production and broadening its portfolio of heritage aircraft. Alongside its manufacturing operations, the company also provided maintenance and support services at Battle Creek Executive Airport (KBTL) for its fleet and restorations.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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Replies: 2

  1. They may have had a problem similar to Sonex, with existing aircraft selling for 1/2 or less than a new Waco at $600,000

  2. Wait, you mean there’s not a market for $500K open-cockpit biplanes? Still, beautiful aircraft and sad to read this.

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