Fun Flying

RAF Announces National Airstrip Access Initiative

Northern California airstrip is the first announced under the organization’s “Expanding The Map” effort.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
RAF Announces National Airstrip Access Initiative
[Credit: Doug Lumgair, Walker Ridge, CA]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) is launching an initiative called "Expanding The Map" to open or reopen over 15 airstrips across the U.S. starting in 2026.
  • The first airstrip announced under the program is Walker Ridge in Northern California, a Bureau of Land Management site reopened by RAF volunteers.
  • Walker Ridge offers backcountry access within the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument, including options for underwing camping.
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The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) said Monday that it plans to open or reopen more than 15 airstrips across the U.S. beginning in 2026 as part of a new initiative called Expanding The Map.

The first airstrip announced under the program is Walker Ridge in Northern California, a Bureau of Land Management airstrip that RAF volunteers have worked to reopen, according to the organization. RAF California Liaison Doug Lumgair led the volunteer effort at the site, which is located within the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument and includes access for underwing camping.

According to the RAF, the organization is interested in Walker Ridge as a backcountry airstrip option within reach of pilots based in the Sacramento/Central Valley and San Francisco Bay Area regions. The airstrip has been added to the RAF Airfield Guide, which includes airstrip information and safety briefings for pilots.

The RAF, based in Bozeman, Montana, is a public 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2003 to preserve, improve and create airstrips for recreational access.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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