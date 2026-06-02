RAF Announces National Airstrip Access Initiative

The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) said Monday that it plans to open or reopen more than 15 airstrips across the U.S. beginning in 2026 as part of a new initiative called Expanding The Map.

The first airstrip announced under the program is Walker Ridge in Northern California, a Bureau of Land Management airstrip that RAF volunteers have worked to reopen, according to the organization. RAF California Liaison Doug Lumgair led the volunteer effort at the site, which is located within the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument and includes access for underwing camping.

According to the RAF, the organization is interested in Walker Ridge as a backcountry airstrip option within reach of pilots based in the Sacramento/Central Valley and San Francisco Bay Area regions. The airstrip has been added to the RAF Airfield Guide, which includes airstrip information and safety briefings for pilots.

The RAF, based in Bozeman, Montana, is a public 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2003 to preserve, improve and create airstrips for recreational access.