GA in Action: Volunteer Flying Opens The Way To Camp

San Diego pilot Andy Coy recently flew 16-year-old burn survivor Susy home from Champ Camp, piloting the most recent of 18 Angel Flight West flights she has received since 2019. The trip also added to Coy’s record as a volunteer aviator. He has completed 38 flights as an Angel Flight West Command Pilot, transporting passengers and supplies for the nonprofit organization.

A Pilot Raised Around Aviation

Coy grew up in a family with connections to general aviation and medicine. His father was a general aviation pilot who founded a radiology practice, and his uncle served in the Air Force before becoming a pilot for Delta Air Lines. Coy, however, did not begin pursuing his own pilot certificate until 2020, after his son left home to attend college about seven hours away in San Luis Obispo.

Coy has since logged more than 1,100 flight hours. His Angel Flight West assignments have included transporting patients and their families, carrying blood and flying campers and counselors to specialized programs across the western United States. Angel Flight West coordinates the flights at no cost to passengers through a network of volunteer pilots and commercial airline partners.

“Camp flights are especially important to me,” Coy said. “Those kids have been through tough experiences, and I love seeing the camaraderie between the campers and counselors — laughing together, supporting one another, and being part of the group.”

Eighteen Flights to Camp

Susy attends the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation’s Champ Camp, a weeklong residential program held at Wonder Valley in Sanger, California. She began traveling to the camp in 2019 and has since received 18 flights through Angel Flight West. Coy piloted her most recent trip home.

“As a burn survivor, Susy has walked a path that requires courage every single day,” her mother, Vivana, said. “The trips didn’t just take her to camp; they lifted her confidence, her independence, and her sense of possibility. Because of Angel Flight West, she was able to experience unforgettable adventures, learn new skills, and feel empowered in ways that truly matter.”

Champ Camp is open to burn survivors ages 5 to 17 who were treated at California hospitals or currently live in the state. The 2026 session was held June 6-13 and included activities like fishing, horseback riding, canoeing, archery, crafts, water slides, campfires and team-building exercises. The program is staffed by medical personnel, counselors and volunteers, including adult burn survivors and firefighters.

Three Decades of Camp Flights

“It’s one thing to have your physical needs cared for in the hospital, but it’s another to care for your soul and mental health journey after something as life-changing as a burn injury,” Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation Camps and Recreation Manager Erika Mendoza said. “Because of AFW and the partnership we’ve had for many, many years, our camp kids don’t just get to see their favorite people once a year — they get to see them multiple times.”

The distances involved can make transportation a deciding factor in whether a child can attend a specialized camp. Angel Flight West said some participants travel hundreds or thousands of miles, and volunteer aircraft can shorten that trip while connecting campers with programs such as Champ Camp.

Know someone using GA to make a difference? Send the details to editor@avweb.com.