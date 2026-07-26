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Boulder Council Member Resigns Over Airport Vote

Mark Wallach stepped down after casting the only vote against continued operation of Boulder Municipal Airport.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
[Credit: City of Boulder]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Boulder City Council voted 8-1 to continue operating Boulder Municipal Airport and seek additional FAA funding.
  • Council member Mark Wallach immediately resigned in protest, advocating for the option to close the airport and redevelop its land.
  • The council's approval included an amendment requiring members to review the city’s next FAA grant application, which swayed some previously opposed members.
  • The city has an unresolved dispute with the FAA regarding the airport's required operational period and faces potential multi-million dollar deficits without federal grants.
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Boulder City Council member Mark Wallach resigned immediately after the council voted 8-1 to continue operating Boulder Municipal Airport and pursue additional FAA funding. Wallach had supported retaining the option to close the airport and redevelop its 179-acre site after the city’s current federal obligations expire.

Council Approves Airport Measure

The council approved the measure after adding a requirement that members review the city’s next FAA grant application. Council members Nicole Speer and Ryan Schuchard, who had previously opposed accepting additional grants, supported the final motion after the amendment was adopted. About 70 people registered to speak during the public hearing.

“I will not be a party to the surrender of our valuable airport land in perpetuity,” Wallach said, according to Boulder Reporting Lab.

His resignation took effect immediately following the vote.

Federal Grant Dispute

Boulder accepted its most recent FAA grant in May 2020, which city officials say requires the airport to remain open for 20 years. The FAA maintains that earlier agreements require Boulder to operate the airport indefinitely unless the agency approves its closure. A federal judge dismissed the city’s lawsuit challenging the FAA’s position in September 2025 without resolving the underlying dispute.

City officials estimate the airport could accumulate a deficit of approximately $7 million to $27 million by 2041 without additional FAA funding.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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