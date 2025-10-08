Home/Features/Question of the Week/Poll: Which Part 108 Changes Do You Expect? Question of the Week Poll: Which Part 108 Changes Do You Expect? With the FAA reviewing thousands of comments on its proposed BVLOS rule, what’s most likely to change before it’s finalized? Editorial Staff · Wednesday, October 08, 2025 Question of The Week Which Part 108 Changes Do You Expect Now That Comments Are Closed? Right-of-way rules adjusted to better protect GA Equipment mandates (ADS-B/detect-and-avoid) eased or delayed Operator certification standards revised Security requirements streamlined Minimal change — it’ll stay mostly as proposed URLThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Share this story Editorial Staff
